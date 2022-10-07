International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IGT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

International Game Technology Stock Down 2.2 %

IGT traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.60. The stock had a trading volume of 823,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,990. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.78. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.26.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 14.56%. On average, research analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in International Game Technology by 84.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the second quarter valued at $59,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

