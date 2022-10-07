Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Receives Buy Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. Mizuho currently has a $72.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.88.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $47.15 on Monday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $34.43 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $55.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.62 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 232.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $2,973,433.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $2,973,433.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,713,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,626.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,235,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,029,000 after acquiring an additional 112,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,577,000 after acquiring an additional 912,268 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,924,000 after acquiring an additional 748,651 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth $248,502,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,388,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,003,000 after purchasing an additional 92,660 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

Recommended Stories

