Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,239 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $544.47.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $18.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $392.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $425.46. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.