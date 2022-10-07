Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.43. Inuvo shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 178,363 shares traded.
Inuvo Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $48.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.88.
Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inuvo
Inuvo Company Profile
Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.
