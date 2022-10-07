Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.43. Inuvo shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 178,363 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $48.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,805,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 138,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Inuvo by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 28,691 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 707,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Inuvo by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 91,700 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inuvo during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 20.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

