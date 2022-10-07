Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Sold by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned 0.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,282,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,529,000 after purchasing an additional 16,103 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $589,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,849,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,157,000 after buying an additional 796,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 900,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,334,000 after buying an additional 81,653 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCN remained flat at $20.88 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,337. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average is $20.99. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $21.68.

