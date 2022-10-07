Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Stake Trimmed by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,567 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 32,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 72,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSCN remained flat at $20.88 during trading on Friday. 3,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,337. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $21.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.99.

