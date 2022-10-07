Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) Shares Sold by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 286,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,496 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned approximately 1.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eastern Bank grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,477,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,855,000 after buying an additional 213,507 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,924 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 865,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,496,000 after purchasing an additional 20,286 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 724,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,173,000 after purchasing an additional 87,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 517,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after acquiring an additional 46,330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $18.65. 12 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,782. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.52. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $21.84.

