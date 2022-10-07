Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.03.
Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.31.
