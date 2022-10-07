Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWY) Trading Down 2.6%

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.77 and last traded at $19.13. Approximately 104,408 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 157,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.64.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.81.

