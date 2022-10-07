Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Raised by Eastover Investment Advisors LLC

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $9.97 on Friday, hitting $269.79. 2,939,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,289,804. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $267.10 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $302.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.44.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

