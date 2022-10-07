Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $7.11 on Friday, reaching $272.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,761,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,289,804. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $302.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.44. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $267.10 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

