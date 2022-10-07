Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,890 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 3.2% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,789 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,180,000 after acquiring an additional 847,727 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 844,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,102.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 655,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,808,000 after acquiring an additional 626,172 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $274.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $302.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.44. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $267.10 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.