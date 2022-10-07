Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Shares Down 0.2%

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.50 and last traded at $22.50. Approximately 89 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.54.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 664.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $822,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,524,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,095,000 after acquiring an additional 216,198 shares in the last quarter.

