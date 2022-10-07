Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:IDHD) Shares Bought by Palladiem LLC

Palladiem LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:IDHD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Palladiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Palladiem LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $424,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BATS IDHD traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,012 shares. Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.32.

