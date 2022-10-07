Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 31st

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0544 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of IIM opened at $11.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $17.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $139,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $134,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $129,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 37.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

