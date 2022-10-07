Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 31st

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0544 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of IIM opened at $11.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $17.23.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.