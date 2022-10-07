Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $39.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Invitation Homes traded as low as $33.08 and last traded at $33.20, with a volume of 16534 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.70.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Homes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.1% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 90,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Invitation Homes by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,682,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,761,000 after purchasing an additional 271,413 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Invitation Homes by 3.4% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 247,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 3.1% during the second quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,967,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,005,000 after purchasing an additional 59,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day moving average is $37.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 59.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $557.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 154.39%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

