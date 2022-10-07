Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Trading Up 3.7%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.39 and last traded at $10.32. Approximately 61,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,167,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IOVA shares. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $64.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

