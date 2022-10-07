Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,831 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 5.0 %

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $64.44 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.72 and a 200-day moving average of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $104.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

