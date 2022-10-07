Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $1.96 Million Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,715 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 33.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,719,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,354,000 after acquiring an additional 929,177 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 128.0% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,248,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,003 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,955,000 after purchasing an additional 133,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 20.5% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,206,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,382,000 after purchasing an additional 376,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $249,848,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at $62,888,893.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $36.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.67 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average of $50.89.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.19.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

