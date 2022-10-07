Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total transaction of $844,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,300,131.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total value of $844,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at $274,300,131.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 590,048 shares of company stock worth $90,584,942. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA opened at $123.00 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $376.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.29 and its 200-day moving average is $148.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.08.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

