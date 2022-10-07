Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,005 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,660 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,734 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 263.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 844.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 234,300 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $17,788,000 after buying an additional 209,500 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock opened at $65.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.72. The stock has a market cap of $75.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.