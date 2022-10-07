Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $3.62 Million Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,161 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 181.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 64,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,158,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $2,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSO shares. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $313.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.20.

Watsco Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $268.19 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.68 and a 12 month high of $318.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.33%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

