Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $4.74 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.4% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock opened at $165.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.71. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $150.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

