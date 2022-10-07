Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $592,000 Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. UBS Group cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.40.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $110.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.72 and a 1 year high of $223.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

