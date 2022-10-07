Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $820,000 Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,969 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $2,689,030,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 76,897.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,708 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $184,619,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $157,485,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $152.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.75 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $356,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,303,567,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $356,546.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,303,567,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,458 shares of company stock worth $12,824,466 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.84.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.