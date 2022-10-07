Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,002 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Adobe by 756.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,567 shares of the software company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 602,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $342,134,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $1,189,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.11.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,969 shares of company stock worth $1,829,066. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $293.20 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $136.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $368.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

