Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Purchases 127 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,112 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,529 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,277,246,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX opened at $84.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.58. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $124.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. Vertical Research decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

