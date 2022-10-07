IQE (LON:IQE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.17

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 35.17 ($0.42) and traded as high as GBX 36.45 ($0.44). IQE shares last traded at GBX 36.15 ($0.44), with a volume of 914,229 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on IQE from GBX 40 ($0.48) to GBX 45 ($0.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.

IQE Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 36.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 35.17. The company has a market cap of £284.88 million and a PE ratio of -9.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01.

IQE Company Profile

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

