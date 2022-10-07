IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $17,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 243.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE:IQV opened at $187.54 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.16 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.85. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.82.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

