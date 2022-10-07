Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Position Increased by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 175,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain accounts for approximately 2.6% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $8,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 5.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.8 %

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,861,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,214. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 196.03%.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,659,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $60,547.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,177.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,659,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,684 shares of company stock worth $967,361. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Articles

