iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) is NewSquare Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

NewSquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,197 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. NewSquare Capital LLC owned 0.13% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $27,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 104.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,074,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,557,000 after purchasing an additional 23,599,046 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,925,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229,175 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $22,348,000. Alley Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $16,903,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.7% in the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,191,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,205,000 after purchasing an additional 293,824 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of IGSB stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.21. 96,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,772,554. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.07 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.72.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
