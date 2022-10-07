iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY owned about 0.06% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Forte Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $364,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1,954.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 902.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 190,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,452,000 after acquiring an additional 171,832 shares during the period. 60.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.12. The company had a trading volume of 43,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,706. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $164.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.99.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

