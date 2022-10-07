iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISTB) Stock Price Down 0.2%

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISTB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.15 and last traded at $46.24. Approximately 1,107,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,128,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.34.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average of $47.49.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.