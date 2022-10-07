iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 225.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,845 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. DBK Financial Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock opened at $54.32 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.78.

