iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 48,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 70,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 46.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,009,000 after purchasing an additional 58,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $54.32 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.78.

