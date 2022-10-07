iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,261,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,861,000 after purchasing an additional 140,145 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $17,107,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 166.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 337,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,410,000 after acquiring an additional 210,966 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 194,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after acquiring an additional 13,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,332,000.

iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IHAK opened at $35.54 on Friday. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $33.22 and a 1 year high of $49.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.54.

