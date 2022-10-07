iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Position Lowered by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 32,507 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYY traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.62. 1,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,452. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.60 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.48.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.