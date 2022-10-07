iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Shares Bought by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

KXI opened at $54.07 on Friday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $65.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.48.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

