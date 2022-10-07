iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:IGF) Trading Down 1.3%

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:IGF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.77 and last traded at $43.24. 490,706 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 477,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.83.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.25.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.