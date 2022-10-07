iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,847 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAU. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 65,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 14,844 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,633,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,467,000 after purchasing an additional 98,320 shares in the last quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $8,481,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $32.35. 150,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,521,647. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $39.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.30.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

