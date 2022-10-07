iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Stock Position Increased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 109.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,646,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 861,992 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $91,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 81.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 64.4% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter worth $83,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $43.10. 2,848,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,321,796. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.44. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.23 and a fifty-two week high of $73.47.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

