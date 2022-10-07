iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stock Position Raised by Palladiem LLC

Palladiem LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 5.1% of Palladiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Palladiem LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 220,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $49.26. 90,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,339. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $77.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.50 and a 200 day moving average of $58.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

