iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $103.38 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $116.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.68 and a 200 day moving average of $106.63.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

