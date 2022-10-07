iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

IWM stock traded down $5.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.61. 25,884,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,376,580. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.44.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

