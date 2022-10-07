iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 207.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,178 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.40. 153,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,269,619. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.62 and a 52-week high of $85.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.26 and its 200-day moving average is $66.06.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

