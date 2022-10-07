iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $132.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.01. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $128.44 and a 1-year high of $160.38.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

