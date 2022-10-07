ITSMYNE Price Down 2% This Week (MYNE)

ITSMYNE (MYNE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. ITSMYNE has a market capitalization of $89,150.59 and approximately $33,026.00 worth of ITSMYNE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ITSMYNE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ITSMYNE has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ITSMYNE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003282 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145867 BTC.

About ITSMYNE

ITSMYNE’s genesis date was August 18th, 2021. ITSMYNE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,243,562 tokens. The Reddit community for ITSMYNE is https://reddit.com/r/itsmyneclub. The official website for ITSMYNE is www.itsmyne.club. The official message board for ITSMYNE is itsmyne.medium.com. ITSMYNE’s official Twitter account is @itsmyneclub and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ITSMYNE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ITSMYNE (MYNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ITSMYNE has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ITSMYNE is 0.00521205 USD and is down -29.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.itsmyne.club.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITSMYNE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ITSMYNE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ITSMYNE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ITSMYNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ITSMYNE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.