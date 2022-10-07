Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Purchased by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,064.1% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 15,291,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,863,830,000 after acquiring an additional 15,043,859 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 160.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,422,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 77.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,040,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,945,000 after purchasing an additional 454,724 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 928,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,102,000 after purchasing an additional 52,619 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 215.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 642,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,632,000 after purchasing an additional 439,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.66. 15,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,744. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.50 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.53.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.