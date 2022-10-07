Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group reduced its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 412,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,312,000 after acquiring an additional 160,655 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 91,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 1.1 %

JKHY opened at $186.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.01 and its 200-day moving average is $191.53. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Stories

