Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health Stock Down 5.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ JAGX opened at $0.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.74. Jaguar Health has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $2.66.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 652.35% and a negative return on equity of 486.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Jaguar Health
Jaguar Health Company Profile
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jaguar Health (JAGX)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.