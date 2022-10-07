Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ JAGX opened at $0.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.74. Jaguar Health has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $2.66.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 652.35% and a negative return on equity of 486.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAGX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $1,079,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Jaguar Health by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 7.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

